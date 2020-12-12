Nancy Grace and Her Family Test Positive for COVID-19

Nancy Grace and her family have tested positive for COVID-19. The legal commentator, her husband, David Linch, and their 13-year-old-twins, John David and Lucy Elizabeth, were diagnosed with the coronavirus this week, DailyMail reported on Friday.

Additionally, Nancy's 88-year-old mother, Elizabeth, also contracted the virus and is being treated at a hospital in Georgia, the site reports. Elizabeth is "slowly improving" while Nancy has "ongoing cough and flu-like symptoms." The twins have only mild symptoms of headaches and sore throats.

"We're praying for my Mom that she returns home as soon as she can. We'd like to thank the tremendous doctors and nurses who are taking such wonderful care of her," Nancy told DailyMail. "David, the twins and I, will continue to isolate at home while we recover and we look forward to Mom coming home as soon as we are all better."

"Covid is no joke, we thought we had done everything right. Please keep wearing masks, social distancing and stay safe – no family should go through this," she added.

This week, both Carrie Ann Inaba and Ellen DeGeneres also tested positive for COVID-19. The Talk co-host shared the news in a video she posted on her Instagram on Thursday. She said that she had a fever, a bad cough and "lots of aches and pains," warning her followers to not let their guard down when it comes to following coronavirus safety protocols.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host also revealed her diagnosis on Thursday, telling her fans that she's "feeling fine right now."

"Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines," she wrote.

DeGeneres told her fans that she'll "see you all again after the holidays," before concluding by writing, "please stay healthy and safe."

