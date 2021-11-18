'My Unorthodox Life’ Stars Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein Split After 9 Years of Marriage

Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein are going their separate ways. A source tells ET that the My Unorthodox Life stars "have split after nine years of marriage."

Batsheva confirmed the breakup on Thursday in an Instagram Story with a joint statement.

"After time and consideration we have made the decision to separate," the statement reads. "We have so much love and respect for each other but have realized that it's time to take some space to ensure that each of us live the most joyous, fulfilling lives as possible. There are no secrets nor salacious events to blame."

"We are just two best friends who met at a very young age and have both grown in the past 9 years each in our own way," the statement continues. "We so appreciate your continuous support as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately."

The news, which was first reported by E!, comes after it appears that Batsheva, a 28-year-old reality and TikTok star, removed all images of Ben, a real estate agent, from her Instagram. It's also just a few weeks after the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on Oct. 17.

Batsheva and Ben were both on the first season of My Unorthodox Life, which is about the Haart family figuring out the secular world after leaving an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. The Netflix show has been picked up for a second season.

Earlier this year, ET spoke with the Haarts about how they've acclimated to their new way of life. Check out that exclusive interview below.