'My Unorthodox Life' Star Julia Haart Files for Divorce From Husband Silvio Scaglia

Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia are calling it quits. The star of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life filed for divorce from her husband of two years in New York City on Wednesday, multiple outlets report. TMZ was the first to report the news.

The news comes nearly two months after a source told ET that Haart and Scaglia had broken up. At the time, though, a second source told ET, "Julia and Silvio are currently living together and love each other."

The star of the Netflix series, which follows Haart's life after leaving the Orthodox Jewish religion and embarking on a fashion career, met the businessman when they were both working for La Perla.

At the time, Haart was the creative director and Scaglia was the CEO. In 2019, the same year that they tied the knot, Haart became the CEO and co-owner of Elite World Group, which Scaglia purchased in 2011.

Haart and Scaglia have appeared amicable on social media recently. Last week, Haart shared smiling pics with Scaglia to mark the first day of filming the second season of the Netflix series.

Haart's daughter, Batsheva Haart, is also going through a divorce. In November, the younger Haart and her husband, Ben Weinstein, announced that they were calling it quits after nine years of marriage.

"After time and consideration we have made the decision to separate," they said in a joint statement. "We have so much love and respect for each other but have realized that it's time to take some space to ensure that each of us live the most joyous, fulfilling lives as possible. There are no secrets nor salacious events to blame."

"We are just two best friends who met at a very young age and have both grown in the past 9 years each in our own way," the statement continued. "We so appreciate your continuous support as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately."