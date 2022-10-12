MTV's 'Cribs' Returns With a Love Lounge, Snakes and Plenty of Stars: Watch the First Teaser!

Get ready to see where all the magic happens! MTV's Cribs is coming back with all-new episodes. The celebrity home tour show returns this month, and features a brand-new round of A-list stars who are letting the cameras inside their homes.

Ray J kicks off the video by delivering the iconic, 'Welcome to my crib,' line, while Kristin Cavallari teases that the inside of her closet is 'where the magic happens in my home.'

The teaser for the series gives fans a hint at what they will see including a love lounge, complete with a stripper pole and neon lights, a slick snake pad and the craziest car collection.

'Each 30-minute episode will take viewers beyond security gates to hang out for an up-close-and-personal look - from what’s inside their refrigerators to jaw-dropping closets and one-of-a-kind car collections - dropping even more legendary moments during the all-access tour,' a statement from MTV read.

MTV

Included in the series comeback are Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton, Kristen Cavallari, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Ariel Winter, Ray J, Nicole Scherzinger, Iman Shumpert, Jamie King, Tyler Cameron, Matt James and more.

Cribs originally premiered in 2000 and ran until 2005. The series has been rebooted a number of times and returned in 2021 with a look inside the homes of Scott Disick, JoJo Siwa and more. An international version of the series showed off the vacation homes of Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim.

MTV's Cribs will premiere on Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. EST and will feature two back-to-back episodes. Past episodes of the series are currently streaming on Paramount+.