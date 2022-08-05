MTV VMAs 2022: J Balvin, Panic! At the Disco Among Performers

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are right around the corner and the first batch of performers has been announced.

Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At the Disco are all on tap to hit the stage at New Jerseys' Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28. The televised special will air on MTV at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Anitta -- a first-time VMA nominee in the Best Latin category and the first Brazilian artist to be up for a Moon Person -- will make her main stage debut with "Envolver." Also making his main stage debut is Marshmello, teaming with Khalid for the television premiere of their song, "Numb."

J Balvin's return to the stage promises to be "fiery," performing "Nivel de Perrero" with Ryan Castro. The Colombian superstar has his sights set on becoming the most awarded Latin artist in VMAs history, should he take home his sixth Moon Person in the Best Latin category for "In Da Getto" with Skrillex this year.

Last but not least, Panic! returns to the VMAs for the first time since 2018 to world premiere their new single, "Middle of a Breakup." The nine-times nominated band is also up for Alternative Video.

Relive the best moments from the 2021 ceremony in the video below.