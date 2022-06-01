Morgan Beck Reveals the Name of Her and Bode Miller's 6-Month-Old Daughter

It's been six months since Bode Miller and Morgan Beck welcomed the newest addition to their family -- a baby girl -- and now the proud mom is finally revealing the name they chose for their youngest child.

"6 Months Of little miss Scarlet Olivia Khione Miller," the 35-year-old professional volleyball player wrote alongside an adorable series of pics of the baby smiling.

From the comments underneath her post, Beck's fans were thrilled about the name reveal, with one person writing, "Her own beautiful meaningful name," and another pointing out that one part of Scarlet's moniker was an ode to Miller's career as an alpine ski racer.

"She’s beautiful and I love that part of her name means 'snow'," the commenter wrote in reference to Khione, which is the Goddess of Snow from Greek mythology.

Beck and Miller announced the arrival of Scarlet in November with a black-and-white snap of the newborn. "She’s here!" Beck captioned the photo.

Months later, the couple still hadn't come up with the perfect name for their daughter, with Miller telling the Today show that "she's stumped us on names so far."

"We have a lot that we like, but she hasn’t smiled or high-fived or anything when we say them to her, and we say them to her all the time," he added.

Miller and Beck -- who wed in 2012 -- are also parents to four sons: 7-year-old Nash, 3-year-old Easton and 2-year-old twins, Asher and Askel. The pair tragically lost their daughter, Emeline, in a drowning incident in 2018 when she was just 19-months-old.

In May 2021, Miller told People this will be their last child. "We're finally on our last pregnancy. We're at the finish line," he said. "You know, there's obviously no replacing kids. All of ours are so unique that it's always a surprise, but then we had the identical twin boys and we were kind of like, 'Whoa, maybe, maybe that's the end for us.'"

As for their last child being a girl, Morgan shared: "It is so special. I feel like I haven't fully gotten my head wrapped around it because every time I start thinking about it, I just start crying. I mean, to get to experience a relationship with a little girl again Earth-side is going to be unbelievable."