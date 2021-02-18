'Mom' to End After Season 8

Mom is packing her bags.

The CBS comedy, led by Allison Janney, is ending after the current eighth season, the network announced Wednesday. The series finale will air May 6.

“For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week,” said executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay in a joint statement. “From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us.”

“Since its premiere, Mom has touched people’s lives by sensitively tackling weighty yet relatable topics, with a perfect, deft touch,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment in a statement. “Mom redefined what a comedy can be, and we are proud to have been the network home to this wonderful series. We are deeply grateful to Chuck Lorre and his tremendously creative production team, helmed by Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay, and the amazingly talented cast, led by the phenomenal Allison Janney.”

Added Warner Bros. TV Studios: “Chuck, Gemma, Eddie and Nick have created a beautiful series with storylines depicting the real-life struggles and successes of those in recovery. We are deeply proud of the Mom cast, crew and writers for the impact their work has had, and will continue to have, on viewers around the world, and we thank our partners at CBS for enabling these stories to be told.”

Series star Kristen Johnston also addressed the end of Mom in a series of tweets. "Such a huge bummer. This show has been such a total joy & honor to be a part of," Johnston wrote. "It’s been life-changing for me to be on a show that’s about recovery & women supporting each other thru thick & thin. Plus, ‘Mom’ has the BEST fans ever."

Such a huge bummer. This show has been such a total joy & honor to be a part of. It’s been life-changing for me to be on a show that’s about recovery & women supporting each other thru thick & thin.

Plus, ‘Mom’ has the BEST fans ever. 💔 https://t.co/Ko5T4RsHYT — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) February 17, 2021

Johnston later shared that it was CBS' decision to end Mom, writing that she's "not really sure" why they made the conclusion to part ways with the sitcom.

Mom's cancellation comes six months after Anna Faris abruptly left the show after seven seasons "to pursue new opportunities," leaving Janney -- who has won two Emmys for her performance -- as the sole lead for season 8.

"It's a huge loss for the show to not have Anna because she was part of creating a character, Christy, that everyone fell in love with, who was so lovable and warm and gullible and funny and we will miss her so much," Janney told ET's Matt Cohen last fall. "I think I'll miss the most, for me, the relationship between Bonnie and Christy, even though that will still continue. But she won't be present. That's what I'll miss."

Mom, which continues to perform for CBS, centers on the mother-daughter duo of Christy (Faris) and Bonnie (Janney), who reunite after being estranged for years while dealing with their addiction issues. They move in together with the promise to stay sober in an effort to start new chapters in their lives, as well as repair their relationship.

The series stars Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner and Johnston.

Mom airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.