Mod Sun Breaks Silence on Avril Lavigne Split After Engagement Ends

Mod Sun is speaking out after his highly publicized split from Avril Lavigne. Last week, the couple called off their engagement, however, sources close to each artist released conflicting statements about the status of their relationship.

A source close to Mod Son, 35, told ET, at the time, that Lavigne "said they were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour, so if anything has changed that's news to him."

Alternatively, a source close to Avril, 38, tells ET, "Avril and Mod Sun have broken up and called off their engagement. Things haven't been great between Avril and Mod Sun for quite some time, and after trying to make things work, Avril realized the relationship wasn't right for her."

The source also noted that Mod Sun "definitely" knows their engagement has ended.

Now, Mod Sun has taken to Instagram to address the breakup and says that he will "always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken."

"In 1 week my entire life completely changed," Mod Sun began his post. "I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken."

Mod Sun, who is currently on his God Save the Teen tour, continued, "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."

In February 2021, ET exclusively reported that Lavigne and Mod Sun were an item. Months later, Mod Sun gushed about Lavigne in an interview with ET, calling her his "biggest supporter."

"She's an icon, so I'm just lucky to be next to her," he said, at the time. "I have to step my game up just to be next to her onstage, because she's that good. I learn from her every day, she teaches me, she was giving me vocal tips today."

"She's been my biggest supporter, which is not something I've ever really had in my life before, is someone supporting me that much, that I'm, like, that close with," Mod Sun said. "So to have her in my life, supporting me and helping push me, and she's the first one that I play, like, music to now."

Then, in March 2022, the pair got engaged during a Paris vacation. Watch the video below for more on the duo.