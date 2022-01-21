‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘8’ Delayed Amid Ongoing Pandemic, New Release Dates Set

The release of Mission: Impossible 7 has proven to be, well, impossible. It's been pushed yet again due to the ongoing pandemic.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media announced Friday that "after thoughtful consideration [they] have decided to postpone the release for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic." Furthermore, the distributor and production company announced the new release dates will be July 14, 2023 and June 28, 2024, respectively.

"We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience," the statement said.

The Tom Cruise-led franchise saw Mission: Impossible 7 suffer multiple delays. It had been pushed from November 2021 to May 2022, before its last release date of Sept. 30, 2022. Production also was forced to shut down last June after several crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Production for the seventh installment of the $3.5-billion-franchise wrapped last September. As for the eighth installment, it was initially slated to hit theaters on July 7, 2023.

Cruise fans chomping at the bit to see the action star and theaters shouldn't fret. They can finally see Cruise on the big screen when Top Gun: Maverick finally premieres on May 27. The sequel to the iconic 1986 film was initially set to hit theaters June 2020 before it was delayed to fall 2021, again due to the ongoing pandemic.