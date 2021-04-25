Misha Collins Explains How He Scored a 2021 Oscars Invite

The 2021 Oscars were a star-studded event -- and it included one extra special attendee that viewers weren't expecting.
The annual celebration took place at Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, and included a number of Hollywood's biggest names and behind-the-scenes figures. Misha Collins, however, had viewers wondering why he was there.
The Supernatural actor was trending on Twitter as people questioned his appearance, as he wasn't nominated or involved in an Oscar-nominated project. Collins later took to Instagram to share why he was in attendance, and his response couldn't have been sweeter.
"I am at the #Oscars tonight with my BFF since I was 12. He has won two Oscars tonight so far for his film, #SoundOfMetal. So proud of you, @dariusmarder," Collins wrote alongside a photo of him hugging his bestie Darius Marder.
In another selfie with Marder he added, "My BFF since I was 12 years old, @dariusmarder, is nominated for #Oscars in 6 categories tonight and I couldn't be more proud (or jealous). So happy for him and for this incredible, inclusive film about the Deaf community, addiction, and the human condition. So full of love and pride tonight…"
After Sound of Music won its first Oscar, he took a photo with the film's winners as they proudly held their trophy.
"The first of #SoundOfMetal’s #oscars! (They won’t let me touch it until I wash my hands, but I was allowed to point at it.)," he joked.
Meanwhile, Collins' fans couldn't get enough of his quick appearance on the screen.
"MISHA COLLINS YOU'RE SO PERFECT," one fan wrote.
"Misha Collins supporting his bestie at the #Oscars tonight," another added.
See more reactions below:
Here is the complete Oscars winners list, as well as the biggest moments from the Oscars.
RELATED CONTENT: