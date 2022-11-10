Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Calls Her the 'Most Beautiful Person' in Birthday Tribute

Miranda Lambert's birthday seems to be a filled with love! The country music star's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, posted an Instagram tribute to his wife on her 39th birthday on Thursday.

"Another year and another birthday. Happy Birthday @mirandalambert," he started. "It's always an honor to be called your husband. You’re the most beautiful person inside and out. You have the biggest heart and show it everyday through your love for others and animals. Can’t wait to celebrate many more. Just wanted to say happy birthday and I love you. ❤️🥳❤️🎂"

McLoughlin paired the caption with a carousel of images of them together, including a selfie of the happy couple sharing a kiss. In September, Lambert told ET that her husband has always been her biggest fan.

"He's been awesome. It's so nice to have someone so supportive stand by your side," she said as she geared up to launch her residency, Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo - The Las Vegas Residency. The show is still running at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater.

"We've watched a lot of rehearsals and he has a lot of opinions and I cherish them, because he's seen so many shows and he's in it," she continued. "But he's also on the outside of it, because he's not on the stage or not part of the crew really, so I take his notes to heart."

According to Lambert, her husband suggests additions to her set list and such, and she explained that he's "really fun to collaborate with."

"I know he just wants us to win! And, you know, he can be harsh sometimes. He'll tell me the truth, which is what I love about him," she added.

The night before McLoughlin's sweet Instagram post, he and Lambert made an appearance at the 2022 Country Music Awards, their fourth time attending together since tying the knot in 2019.

Lambert posted several photos of her and her husband ahead of their arrival, captioning the photos, "#CMAawards we’re ready for y'all!"