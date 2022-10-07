Minnie Driver Praises 'Good Will Hunting' Co-Stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (Exclusive)

Looking back with love and joy. Minnie Driver is reflecting on her experiences and memories of filming Good Will Hunting, ahead of the Oscar-winning drama's 25th anniversary.

Driver walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Shakespeare-inspired period comedy Rosaline on Thursday, and she spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about the critically acclaimed project, which hit theaters in December 1997.

When asked what she thinks of when looking back, Driver said, "How lucky we were to make such a beautiful film."

"[And] to have been left alone by a studio to make this beautiful film that these boys had written, you know?" Driver added, referring to her co-stars, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who also co-wrote the script. Their script earned the stars their first Oscars, for Best Original Screenplay.

"It was this ephemeral bit of filmmaking that stands the test of time," she shared. "I'm so proud I was part of it and so glad that people still love it."

Driver also remarked on the career paths of her co-stars, who were relative newcomers when they broke through with their roles in Good Will Hunting.

"They've lived big lives, big beautiful lives! And my mom used to say, 'We live about a hundred different lives in our one lifetime," Driver shared. "How lucky, how amazing, how grateful I am. I'm happy to see to see them all happy."

Before Good Will Hunting rings in its milestone anniversary, fans will see Driver in her new film, Rosaline -- a reimagining of Romeo and Juliet, which tells the famous story of the star-crossed lovers from the point of view of Romeo's jilted past romantic interest, Rosaline, played by Kaitlyn Dever.

"What they've done is change the story significantly and modernized it for, I think, a younger audience and another generation," Driver shared. "And it was very fun."

"Kaitlyn Dever is an extraordinarily lovely person and an even more talented actor," Driver shared of her celebrated co-star. "So we had a good time."

Rosaline debuts Oct. 14, streaming on Hulu.