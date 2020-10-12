Mindy Kaling Dances in Her Maternity Jeans 3 Months After Welcoming Son Spencer

Mindy Kaling has nothing but love for her post-baby body! The 41-year-old writer and actress secretly welcomed her son Spencer in September and is looking fabulous.

To celebrate her curves, Kaling took to Instagram to share a Boomerang clip of herself busting a move, writing, "Here's to still rocking maternity jeans," tagging the fashion brand Paige.

In the clip, a barefoot Kaling shakes her hips in the maternity jeans and a yellow striped sweater.

Her Office co-star Jenna Fischer commented on the post, "All jeans should be designed this way. It's the best!"

Kaling recently posed on the cover of Vogue India just six weeks after giving birth in a beautiful red and white striped Dolce & Gabbana dress.

"I was not feeling body confident, and even considered saying no," she admitted on Instagram. "But @katiegreenthal and Vogue surrounded me with talented and wonderful people, and now I’m thrilled I have these photos as a memento of this very specific time in my life."

She called the look "post partum pandemic fabulous."

Kaling is also mom to 2-year-old daughter, Katherine. She announced the news that she had given birth to baby Spencer during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in October. At the time, no one had even known she was pregnant.