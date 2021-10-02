Mindy Kaling Cast as Velma in HBO Max's 'Scooby-Doo' Spinoff Series

Velma is getting the spotlight.

Mindy Kaling will voice the beloved Scooby-Doo character in a new 10-episode animated spinoff series, Velma, for HBO Max, it was announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

It is being billed as a comedic take on Velma Dinkley's origins, who is "the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang."

Described as an "original and humorous spin" on the character, Velma, produced by Warner Bros. Animation, "unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers."

In addition to voicing Velma, Kaling will also serve as an executive producer. Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein and Sam Register also will executive produce.

Kaling celebrated the news on Instagram, writing Wednesday morning, "I’m so excited to be voicing this iconic character! Velma will struggle to navigate the pitfalls of high school, her budding sexuality, and a serial killer intent on murdering every popular kid in town. Sounds epic, @charliegrandy! Can’t wait!"

Other HBO Max animated projects include a two-season pickup of Clone High with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence, and Fired on Mars, which features a voice cast that includes Pete Davidson.

