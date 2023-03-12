Mindy Kaling Arrives in Daring White Dress to 2023 Oscars Before Changing to Black Version

While Mindy Kaling is TV royalty, she's mingling with movie royalty tonight! On Sunday, the 43-year-old actress-writer arrived at the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and let's just say all eyes were on her!

Kaling, sporting Giuseppe Zanotti Bebe platform heels, may have worn her most daring style yet to the Oscars. She stepped out in a custom Vera Wang white silk crepe off-the-shoulder sleeve column gown with exposed boning, sculptural cup details, delicate lingerie straps, and a split-away peplum. Kaling wore her hair pulled back and long down her back, and accessorized with statement earrings.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kaling presented at the awards show alongside John Cho, wearing a black version of her red carpet dress.

Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The mother of two was last at the Oscars in 2020 when she presented the makers of Toy Story 4 with the Animated Feature Film award.

Kaling is now trying her hand at moviemaking herself and has penned the script for Legally Blonde 3.

"I love this project. I am so excited about it. We are working on it," she told ET in April 2022. "It is going, you know, a little more slowly than we like but [it's] just because we really want it to be good."