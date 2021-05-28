Miles Teller Speaks on Alleged Assault: 'I Got Jumped By Two Guys'

Miles Teller is speaking out after reports that he was assaulted.

The 34-year-old actor shared details about the alleged incident while calling out a sports announcer who poked fun at headlines that he was punched in the face during his Hawaii trip.

"I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud," Teller replied to commentator Pat McAfee's video.

“Miles Teller got punched in the face in Maui this morning. I don’t think it was as hard as that shot,” McAfee first tweeted. After Teller's response, he added, “Miles.. I apologize for not knowing the whole story. I will fix my position and make it right… with that being said, it was a pretty good segue."

I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) May 29, 2021

Teller's wife, Keleigh Teller, also took to Instagram Story on Friday to address the altercation, denying that it was over an unpaid bill.

"The story reported about Miles being punched in the face by @TMZ over 'money' is completely false," she wrote. "Miles was jumped by 2 men we have never met after they trapped him in a bathroom. It seems these same men have done this to many people and we appreciate your support Maui. This is now a criminal investigation."

Additionally, a Maui Police Department spokesperson tells ET, "I can confirm on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at about 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a West Maui restaurant involving a male victim and one responsible party. The incident is currently under investigation; no further information is available at this time."

TMZ first reported that Teller was punched in the face outside the restroom of the restaurant Monkeypod Kitchen in Maui. The outlet reported that the man that assaulted the actor allegedly was a wedding planner who accused Teller of owing him $60,000 for services he performed for his 2019 wedding, which his wife denied in her post.

The couple is on vacation in Hawaii with Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley, and have been posting about their tropical getaway on their social media.

Additionally on Friday, it was announced that the actor replaced Armie Hammer as producer Al Ruddy in the upcoming Paramount+ series The Offer, according to multiple reports. The project details the making of The Godfather. Hammer exited the show in January in the wake of sexual assault allegations.

Teller's wife confirmed the news, sharing a screenshot of Variety's tweet announcing the casting.

Instagram Story

ET has reached out to Teller's rep for comment.