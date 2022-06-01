Miles Teller Reacts to His Grandmother Campaigning for Him to Be the Next James Bond (Exclusive)

Miles Teller is onboard with his grandma's efforts to make him the next James Bond. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the 35-year-old actor on Thursday, when he was one of the celebs to descend on South Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship presented by American Century Investments.

While on a golf break, Teller revealed he'd love to play 007 if given the chance.

"Yeah. I mean, yeah perfect," he said of potentially making the super spy his next role. "I think we're actors, you know, so maybe you can mix it up a little bit."

Teller's comments came after his grandmother, Leona Flowers, took to Twitter to campaign for the role on behalf of her grandson.

"They’re looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies. I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they’re looking for - talent, looks, strength, worldwide appeal & oh, so cool," she tweeted. "He can be that guy!! Wouldn’t he be great?"

After some people questioned whether or not Teller could pull off a British accent, Flowers assured them, "He studied acting which includes accents. He’d be great."

"I think our English friends would welcome him as 007," she added in a follow up tweet. "The folks in London loved him when he was just there with the premiere of Top Gun Maverick. He even charmed William & Kate."

Teller's grandma's tweets come after Craig wrapped his tenure as James Bond in the 2021 flick No Time to Die. Barbara Broccoli, one of the franchise's producers, recently said that the task of finding the next actor to inhabit the role has yet to begin "because it’s a reinvention of Bond," Deadline reported.

"Nobody’s in the running," she said. "We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away."

As Teller and his grandma wait to see if he'll be the next James Bond, the Top Gun: Maverick actor has another potential project he's interested in -- Top Gun 3.

"That would be great, but that's all up to TC," Teller told ET of Tom Cruise, who starred in the 1986 original film and this year's sequel. "It's all up to Tom. I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see."