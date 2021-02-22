Mila Kunis to Star in Film Adaptation of Jessica Knoll's 'Luckiest Girl Alive' for Netflix

Luckiest Girl Alive has found its leading lady. Netflix announced on Monday that Mila Kunis will take on the role of Ani FaNelli in its upcoming film adaptation of Jessica Knoll's best-selling 2015 novel of the same name.

The film follows Ani, "a woman who must confront a dark truth when asked to participate in a crime doc and reflect on a shocking incident from her past," Netflix tweeted.

"Luckiest Girl Alive centers on Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon," the film's logline reads. "But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Bradley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life."

Knoll celebrated the casting news on Twitter, writing, "After 6 years of relentless rewriting, rejections, studio changes, and tortuous periods of stagnation I am SO proud to share this news and SO excited to watch Mila Kunis bring Ani FaNelli to life. Let’s make a MOVIE."

Knoll is executive producing the project and writing its screenplay, which will be directed by Mike Barker. Kunis will produce under her company, Orchard Farm Productions.

In addition to Knoll, Lisa Sterbakov of Orchard Farm Productions, Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories and Shayne Fiske Goldner of Picturestart will executive produce.

Kunis will join Bruna Papandrea and Jeanne Snow of Made Up Stories and Erik Feig and Lucy Kitada of Picturestart in producing.