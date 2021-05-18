Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Take Fans Inside Their Stunning Los Angeles Farmhouse

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are showing off their gorgeous home. The couple opens the doors of their Los Angeles farmhouse to Architectural Digest, and talks about designing the home from the ground up.

The couple's home -- which they've dubbed KuKu Farms -- spans six acres, with includes a guesthouse/entertainment barn with a show-stopping 10-foot-long crystal chandelier and a freestanding barbecue pavilion. The project took them five years to complete.

"We wanted a home, not an estate," Kunis says.

Kutcher adds, "We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant."

Their home is designed by architect Howard Backen, who calls Kunis and Kutcher two of the "smartest, most inquisitive" clients he's ever worked with. Meanwhile, Kunis acknowledges that the process of building the house was no easy feat for a couple to undertake, but luckily, her and her husband's tastes align.

"Building a house from the ground up is no small thing. This was either going to make us or break us," she says. "When we looked at each other’s boards, 90 percent of the images we selected were the same, and most of the houses we pinned were designed by Howard."

The two made it a point to make their home sustainable, and it's entirely powered by photovoltaics. They also dug a well on the property to irrigate the land and planted and harvested a field of corn during the coronavirus lockdown. As for the interior design of their home, they hired designer Vicky Charles, who used to be the global head of design for Soho House. Clearly, Kunis and Kutcher are proud of the end result.

"To feel tranquility in a space, everything needs to be in order," Kutcher notes. "If the world around you isn't in order, it's hard to get your brain in order. When we're in our home, the world just makes sense."

Back in February, Kunis talked about growing corn at their home during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"My husband's from Iowa and we have this patch of dirt. And we looked at it and we were like, 'We have time to plant some corn.' And he was like, 'Let's just do it,'" she recalled.

Kunis shared that they were able to produce "hundreds and hundreds of ears of corn."

"We didn't know what to do. We were giving them away," she said. "We're in a pandemic. We can't have a barbecue, we can't have people over for a pool party. We were just stuck eating corn. We had corn for breakfast, we had corn for lunch, we had corn all... my kids are now made of corn."