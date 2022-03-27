Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Are a Perfect Pair on 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Talk about a night for the family photo album!

If there was an Oscar for Best Dressed Couple, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher would be frontrunners. The longtime pair wowed on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre as they stepped out for the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday. While Kutcher opted for a black tuxedo, Kunis stunned in a blush, draped one-shoulder gown.

The actor served as Kunis' dapper date as she is set to present during the ceremony along with a host of other celebrities.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Despite their glam evening out, Kunis and Kutcher have been hard at work raising funds to help support Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Kunis immigrated to the United States from Ukraine in 1991 and has been outspoken about her love for the country amid the violence. The couple even got a special video call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to thank them for raising $35 million to help those affected by the conflict in Ukraine through their GoFundMe campaign.

Earlier this month, the couple launched the campaign -- in conjunction with Airbnb and FlexPort.org -- with a goal of raising $30 million. The couple also matched $3 million of their own money.

The 2022 Oscars air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage, including this year's winners.