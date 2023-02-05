Miguel Hits the Red Carpet in Head-Turning Denim Look at 2023 GRAMMYs

Miguel's GRAMMYs fashion is a sure thing! On Sunday, the 37-year-old singer-songwriter hit the red carpet in one of the night's most buzzed-about looks.

For the evening, celebrating music's biggest night, the superstar walked the carpet in an oversized quilted hooded denim jacket -- layered over a white tank top -- that he paired with matching pants.

When it looked like there couldn't be any more denim left, the "How Many Drinks?" singer completed his look with matching boots.

The singer walked the red carpet solo, as his wife, Nazanin Mandi, filed for divorce in October.

Getty Images

Miguel continued to channel the '90s with sheer sunglasses and silver jewelry. Ahead of taking the carpet, Miguel teased his look with a selfie, posted on his Instagram Story.

For Sunday's ceremony, Miguel is up for Best Electronic Dance Recording for "Don't Forget My Love."

Prior to the show, Miguel attended a series of pre-GRAMMYs events, including the Roc Nation Brunch.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.