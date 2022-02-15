Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Reveal They're Back Together 4 Months After Separation: 'Love Heals'

The Pimentels are back! On Tuesday, Nazanin Mandi and Miguel took to Instagram to reveal that they'd repaired their relationship nearly four months after they announced their separation.

The couple split in September after nearly three years of marriage and 17 years together, but, according to their Instagram posts, they've healed those wounds. Nazanin posted a slideshow of photos with her and the singer playfully posing in a stairwell and an armchair. The 35-year-old actress and model wears a black mini dress under a leather jacket as her beau sports a black-and-white striped sweater, green leather pants and a black feathered coat.

"… heal the root so the tree is stable. I’m so proud of us ♾ The Pimentel’s xoxo," Nazanin captioned the gallery.

Miguel echoed her sentiments on his post, writing, "Love heals . Proud of us ❤️‍🔥 -Pimentel’s 🔪🖤"

Nazanin's Instagram Story also revealed that the two spent Valentine's Day together, with the model posting a photo of Miguel seated at a small dinner table gazing besotted at his formerly estranged wife. "Last night was special," she captioned the photo.

Instagram Story: Nazanin Mandi

The duo was together for 10 years before getting engaged in 2016. They later tied the knot in November 2018.

Fans first began to suspect the duo was working toward a reconciliation when Nazanin posted a video to her Instagram Stories showing that she reunited with the singer while recovering from Lasik surgery. In a video, Nazanin laughs alongside Miguel, with both of them sporting an eye patch.

"He has Lasik sympathy pains for me lol," she captioned the clip. "[He] couldn’t have me be the only one wearing an eye patch."

Looks like love really does heal all. Congrats to the happy couple!