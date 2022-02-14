Mickey Guyton Shares Super Bowl Selfie With Prince Harry

Guyton sang the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl, while Harry attended the big game at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles with his cousin, Princess Eugenie . The 38-year-old country singer tweeted a picture of her with Harry, rocking a red-and-white track suit while a masked-up Harry also kept it casual in jeans, a T-shirt and a blazer.

"You know, I have been wanting to do music for song long and to be able to stand on this stage on this day," she said. "There's so much division in this country and there’s so much that is happening, it’s hard. This is a moment that I get to be that Black girl from Texas that gets to stand on that stage and sing and hopefully unite the country. I'm going to have a choir behind me and it’s all the faces of America. This is the America that I would be proud to wave my American flag emoji for."