Mickey Guyton on Representing for 'Other Women of Color' With Powerful ACM Awards Performance (Exclusive)

Mickey Guyton is representing for women of color. The country singer delivered one of the most moving performances at the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday night, singing her emotional song, "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?"

While speaking with ET's Rachel Smith after the show, Guyton said she was "overwhelmed." "I'm so thankful to the ACMs and to CBS for giving me this opportunity and for believing in me," she shared. "I was supposed to sing back in April, and they still had me here, and I'm just so honored."

"That phrase, 'You see it, you can be it' really rings true, and I just -- standing here for other women of color, it means to the world to me," she added. "That's why I'm here."

"What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" is a heartfelt tribute to the innocence of childhood and a call to action about racism, sexism, abuse and more. Keith Urban accompanied Guyton on stage during Wednesday's performance, playing the piano. Guyton concluded her performance by sweetly holding her baby bump and said there's "a lot of things," she would tell her future bundle-of-joy about their special moment on stage.

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

Guyton is all about supporting fellow women -- and noted she was hoping to see Carrie Underwood win Entertainer of the Year at the ACMs. Underwood is nominated for the award alongside four men -- Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett. She took home the award in a tie with Thomas Rhett.

"Women are so important, our voices matter, we matter, we are essential to life, and sometimes it doesn't always feel like that. And if Carrie Underwood wins this award, that means we all win in country music. All women win in country music," Guyton told ET. "It can be hard sometimes, and we need this win, because it gives us hope. She is our hope right now. And it would just mean the world to me, especially."

