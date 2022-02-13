Mickey Guyton Gives Flawless Performance of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI

Mickey Guyton kicked off Super Bowl LVI with her beautiful rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” on Sunday.

The country music superstar donned a floor-length blue gown that sparkled in the California light, as she belted out the tune live from inside of Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium. The 38-year-old was accompanied by a choir, who wore all white and joined her from the second verse into the final run.

During the stellar performance, the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight team flew above the stadium. Feeling the inspiration, Los Angeles Rams star Odell Beckham Jr. closed his eyes as he took in the moment, as well as other athletes from the two competing teams.

Giving their seal of approval, the crowd cheered for the songstress as she brought the song home and ended her flawless performance.

Ahead of her performance, Guyton spoke with ET about the opportunity to perform on the big stage. "I think that everybody would love to perform at the Super Bowl at some point or another. I just never thought it was a possibility for me,” she said.

“I always just enjoyed watching the national anthem. I sang the national anthem at my high school at every basketball game that we had. I know the song so well, but it was never a possibility. But now that we’re here, I am just completely blown away and grateful," she added.

The “Black Like Me” singer also shared that she hoped to “unite” America during her time on the stage.

"You know, I have been wanting to do music for song long and to be able to stand on this stage on this day," she said. "There's so much division in this country and there’s so much that is happening, it’s hard. This is a moment that I get to be that Black girl from Texas that gets to stand on that stage and sing and hopefully unite the country. I'm going to have a choir behind me and it’s all the faces of America. This is the America that I would be proud to wave my American flag emoji for."