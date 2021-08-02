Mickey Guyton Gives Birth to First Child, Baby Boy Grayson

Mickey Guyton has given birth to her first child with her husband, Grant Savoy! On Monday, the singer announced the two have welcomed their baby boy, whom they decided to name Grayson.

The 37-year-old country singer shared the big news on Instagram, sharing a sweet picture of Grayson all swaddled up with a toy at the hospital.

"The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done," Guyton wrote. "Welcome to the world Grayson! Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. - Psalm 30:5."

Guyton announced she was pregnant last August. She and Savoy got married in Hawaii in June 2017.

"My life completely changed in an instant," she wrote on Instagram about finding out they were expecting. "Literally nothing else matters. I’m so excited and terrified all at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby’s mom 😭👶🏽🤰🏾."

In an interview with ET that month, Guyton opened up about how she and her husband have supported each other amid quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have a great home base. My husband is very, very supportive of me," she said, adding that her "mental morale" has also been improved by quitting drinking and focusing on songwriting.

"Songwriting has helped my mental health. Writing about what's going on in the world today, it has been really like therapy for me. It really helps me just get it out and then I can move forward," she shared. "And then I have a lot of fur animals all around my house."

