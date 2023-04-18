Michelle Yeoh Returning to the 'Star Trek' Franchise With 'Section 31' Film

Michelle Yeoh is set to return to the Star Trek franchise with her own, standalone film. Star Trek: Section 31 will see the Oscar winner reprise her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, whom she first played during the first three seasons of Star Trek: Discovery.

According to Paramount+, Section 31 will pick up with the character after her departure from Discovery. Written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, the spin-off film will follow the emperor as she "joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past."

"I’m beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I’ve loved for so long," Yeoh said in a statement.

"Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched," she continued, referring to Discovery's kickoff to an all-new era of series in the franchise. "To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams."

The actress added, "We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"

"All the way back in 2017, before the first season of Star Trek: Discovery had even aired, Michelle had the idea to do a spin-off for her character, Philippa Georgiou," Kurtzman shared in a statement. "She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of Trek, and now, six years later, Star Trek: Section 31 finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win."

He added, "Everyone on Team Trek couldn’t be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!"

The news of the spin-off, meanwhile, comes after it was revealed that Star Trek: Discoverywill end after its upcoming fifth season while Paramount+ has renewed both Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks for additional seasons and has also ordered the new series, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Additionally, Star Trek: Picard will end its three-season on April 20.

No release date has been announced for Star Trek: Section 31, but it's slated to begin production later this year.