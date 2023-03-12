Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan's 'American Born Chinese' Sets Premiere Date on Disney Plus: Watch Teaser

Ahead of the Oscars on Sunday, where Yeoh and Quan could make history if they win Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Disney+ announced the upcoming series will drop Wednesday, May 24. A 30-second teaser highlights Yeoh and Quan's performances, along with their Everything Everywhere co-star, Stephanie Hsu, who guest stars on American Born Chinese.

Based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang (Ben Wang), an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

The promo reveals an intriguing, genre-bending glimpse at the expansive world of American Born Chinese as the real world collides with the fantastical. "That was insane," exclaims Jin to close out the action-packed teaser.

Watch the official American Born Chinese teaser below.

Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, ex-taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor also star in the series from executive producer/showrunner Kelvin Yu. Destin Daniel Cretton directs and executive produces, alongside Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Erin O'Malley, Asher Goldstein and Yang.