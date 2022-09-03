Michelle Obama, LeBron James, Tiger Woods and More Celebs React to Serena Williams' Likely Final Match

Serena Williams' loss in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium likely marked the end of her tennis career.
The 40-year-old superstar announced back in August her intention to retire from the sport, and while she didn't officially use that word, she did share that she is "evolving away from tennis."
"I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me," Williams shared in a first-person account published in Vogue's September 2022 issue. "A few years ago, I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family."
On Friday night, after losing to Ajla Tomljanović in front of a packed crowd in Flushing, New York, Williams was asked if she would reconsider her "evolution." She responded, "I don't think so but you never know."
Whatever the case, celebrities from across the spectrum paid tribute to Williams, widely considered the greatest to ever play the sport. Michelle Obama thanked Williams for her greatness.
"Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!" Obama tweeted. "How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time. I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents."
Tiger Woods, also considered the best to ever play the sport of golf, thanked Williams for being an inspirational figure.
".@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court," he tweeted. "Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!
And get this: Twitter Sports also revealed that Williams "is the most Tweeted about female athlete ever."
MLB great Derek Jeter, NBA superstar LeBron James, tennis great Billie Jean King, EGOT winners John Legend and Jennifer Hudson and more also took to social media and paid homage to the GOAT.
