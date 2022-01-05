Michelle Kwan Gives Birth to Her First Child

Michelle Kwan is a mom!

The 41-year-old former figure skater announced on Wednesday that she gave birth to her first child, a baby girl she named Kalista Belle Kwan. The new mom and two-time Olympic medalist shared a photo of her bundle of joy, as well as a montage video documenting her growing baby bump.

Kwan began by writing how she was "overjoyed and tears of happiness" were streaming down her face as she shared the news of her daughter's arrival.

"I’ve always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she’s a perfect miracle. I had a hard time picturing what she might look like yet it seems like she’s been in my life forever," Kwan wrote, adding that it had "been a challenging journey to motherhood (not to mention a very long labor!!!) and I’m glad I never gave up."

"I feel so grateful to have had the support of so many during this time, including doctors and nurses who looked after me, friends that shared their stories, and of course, my family & my ❤️ who I could not live without," she continued, before noting that people closest to her know she's "always full of surprises and tend to keep my personal life private."

Waiting to share the happy news of her pregnancy every month, she wrote, "Each milestone seemed to be exciting and daunting at the same time. Each step of the way, I knew that there was still more time needed until I could hold her in my arms. Here’s a quick montage of the last 9 months to catch you all up:)"

Kwan concluded by penning that she sends her best to all the moms out there, "as we all know, moms rule the world!). And, I wish anyone trying to conceive in any which way (ivf, iui, surrogacy, adoption and naturally) all the success and love. You’re not alone on this path and I’m pulling for you 🙏🏼."

Kwan did not name her baby's father. The athlete was previously married to Coast Guard lieutenant Clay Pell. They got married in 2013. He filed for divorce in 2017.

Meanwhile, there was no shortage of congratulatory messages for Kwan in the comments section. Queer Eye stars Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski, Ken Jeong, Arielle Kebbel, Daniel Dae Kim, Debra Messing and many more expressed their happiness for her.