Michelle Branch Shares She Suffered a Miscarriage

Michelle Branch has suffered a miscarriage. The singer shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Saturday.

"Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, 'nah, I ain’t done yet.' December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf**ker!)," Branch wrote alongside a slideshow of photos from her Christmas.

"But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress. We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire," she added. "5 more days until 2021. I’m limping to the finish line. These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP’s. I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else. Happy Christmas, everyone xx."

Branch and her husband, Patrick Carney, are parents to 2-year-old son Rhys. She's also mom to a 15-year-old daughter, Owen, whom she shares with ex-husband Teddy Landau.

Carney and Branch began dating in 2015 after meeting at a GRAMMY party in Los Angeles. The two got engaged in July of 2017, with Branch announcing her engagement a day after her birthday. They tied the knot at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in 2019.