Michael Chiarello, 'Food Network' Star Chef, Dead at 61 After Allergic Reaction

Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello, a former Food Network star, has died. He was 61.

Chiarello died at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, on Friday, his family confirmed in a statement to ET. He'd spent the last week being treated for an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock. People was first to report the news.

Chiarello's family's statement paid tribute to the famed chef, sharing, "We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being."

"He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table," the statement continued. "As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors."

Details surrounding his allergic reaction and subsequent hospitalization have not yet been disclosed.

Chiarello worked in fine dining since the 1980s, and began his career as a chef in front of the camera in 2001, with his first show, Season by Season, premiering on PBS.

In 2003, Chiarello began hosting a new show, Easy Entertaining, on the Food Network and helmed the show NapaStyle, which premiered in 2004 on Food Network's sister channel, the Fine Living Network, which later became the Cooking Channel.

He also authored multiple cookbooks throughout his career, most recently the 2013 publication Michael Chiarello's Live Fire: 125 Recipes for Cooking Outdoors.

Chiarello is survived by four children -- son Aiden, and daughters Margaux, Felicia, and Giana.