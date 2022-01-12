Michael B. Jordan Throws Lori Harvey a Sweet Surprise Party for Her 25th Birthday

Michael B. Jordan never misses an opportunity to make a grand romantic gesture! The A Journal for Jordan star treated his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, to an early surprise for her milestone 25th birthday despite not being present for the night.

On Monday, Harvey, who turns 25 on Jan. 13, shared photos and videos from the surprise birthday party planned for her by her beau. The SKN by LH founder was surrounded by her close friends, including actress Ryan Destiny, singer Normani, Rabbani Label founder Khat Brim and hairstylist Ray Dodson, as she celebrated her birthday.

The model gave fans a peek at the celebration in her Instagram Stories, showing off a room set up with balloons, including a big silver "25" for her special day. The tables were adorned with beautiful white floral arrangements, as well as custom menus that read "Lori's 25th."

Instagram Stories/Lori Harvey

"Thank you for my surprise party baby @michaelbjordan," Harvey wrote on the slide.

Dodson posted a video of the party to his Tiktok, showing the model as she enjoyed a photo booth and shared a shot with her friends. "Surprise dinner for Lori ❤️❤️❤️," he captioned the video.

Jordan and Harvey recently rang in New Year's Eve together, with the loved-up duo sharing photos of their intimate celebration to their Instagram pages.

“Happy New Year 🖤🥂,” the model captioned a carousel of pictures featuring her love on Jan. 2. In the first pic, Harvey sits on Jordan’s lap as they look into the camera. The following picture shows the couple showing some PDA as they share a kiss.

Harvey, 24, and Jordan, 34, celebrated their one-year anniversary in November. The pair made their love Instagram official last January. After the couple confirmed, a source told ET that the long-time friends started dating months prior. In April, the Black Panther star opened up to ET about their romance.

"I never thought I was so lonely before," he said about making the decision to take their relationship public. "I'm glad you're seeing me happy."

