Michael B. Jordan 'Sticks to His Friend Group' at Star-Studded Party Following Split From Lori Harvey

Weekends are for the boys! Newly single Michael B. Jordan was all smiles as he attended a Fourth of July party in Malibu, California, over the weekend. The 35-year-old actor -- who split from Lori Harvey in June -- seemed chill as he hung out with his friends at the event.

An eyewitness tells ET, "Michael B. Jordan was having a great time at the Red, White & Bootsy Fourth of July party at Nobu Malibu. He was smiling and hanging out with a bunch of guy friends.”

The eyewitness notes that even though there were ladies at his table, the Creed star wasn’t focused on them. “He was mainly sticking to his friend group and not flirting with anyone. He seemed like he was relaxed and just enjoying the day."

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jordan was spotted walking inside the party with friends, sporting white pants, a tan-and-white pair of Nike shoes, and an undershirt, which he layered with a printed top that he kept open.

And Jordan wasn't the only A-list celebrity at the party, which was presented by Revolve and The h.wood Group. Kevin Hart, Tyga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey McGuire, Jamie Foxx, and Timothée Chalamet were just a few of the many celebrities in attendance.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The h.wood Group

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The h.wood Group

The actor’s post-breakup outing is a bit of a contrast to his first public appearance following his split with Harvey. Jordan became an internet meme when he was spotted looking sad during a NBA playoff game in June. Shortly after, the actor deleted all traces of his ex from his social media.

Meanwhile, Harvey had a busy holiday weekend of her own. The 25-year-old model and beauty mogul participated in a panel and enjoyed some food in New Orleans during the Essence Festival of Culture. Harvey shared photos of her delicious food finds on Instagram, writing, “I love New Orleans food 🤤."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Harvey and Jordan called it quits in June, and at the time, a source told ET that the pair – who had been together for over a year – were in “different stages of their lives.”

The source added, "The two of them are trying to move on, but they're both heartbroken and upset."