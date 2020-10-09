Michael B. Jordan Looks Back at Interview Where He Couldn't Stop Laughing With Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan is looking back at the good times with Chadwick Boseman. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a silly video of an interview he did with Boseman, during which they were challenged to compliment each other without laughing.

"This will get real weird," Boseman says in the clip, cracking up before the game with Keerang! Radio even starts. Unsurprisingly, he can't keep it together when Jordan delivers his first compliment.

"I really appreciate the way your beard, you know, somewhat connects," Jordan sincerely says, as Boseman busts up laughing.

The late actor keels over in his seat, laughing hysterically. "He said somewhat connects!" Boseman yells.

Jordan can't help but laugh too, making the rest of the game pretty hard to get through. "It’s the laugh for me ..🙏🏾," he captioned the clip on his Instagram.

Boseman died on Aug. 28 following a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

In the days following his Black Panther co-star's death, Jordan penned a heartfelt tribute, writing that he wished he had more time with him.

"I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything," Jordan expressed. "I wish we had more time."

"One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever," he shared. "Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness."

Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and more said goodbye to Boseman at a private memorial in Malibu, California, on Saturday.