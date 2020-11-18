Michael B. Jordan Is the 2020 Sexiest Man Alive

The annual honor was announced on Tuesday during Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ahead of the big reveal, Kimmel had fans call in to ask "Yes or No" questions to find out who he might be -- and one person guessed correctly. The actor, dressed in a hazmat suit, then unveiled himself during the show.

"He's sexy, he's alive," Kimmel said, as Guillermo gave Jordan a mirror so he could look at himself.

Jordan is the 35th celebrity to receive the honor since the annual campaign started in 1985. Back then, Mel Gibson, who was 29 at the time, was given the title. Others who have graced the cover include Johnny Depp in both 2003 and 2009, George Clooney in 1997 and 2006, Brad Pitt in 1995 and 2000, David Beckham in 2015 and Idris Elba in 2018.

Last year's Sexiest Man Alive title went to singer John Legend. The news was announced by Legend's fellow The Voice mentor, Blake Shelton -- who himself clinched the title in 2017 -- during a live episode of the singing competition.

"I don't know what to say!" Legend said. "I want to thank People magazine, of course, but mostly, I want to thank Blake Shelton, because I sat next to him for the last few months, and I learned his sexy ways. I observed every move he made, every utterance that came from his mouth, and I think some of it rubbed off on me. I think that has everything to do with why we're here today."

Of course, his wife, Chrissy Teigen, had a hilarious response to the title, tweeting, "My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!"

Back in November 2018, Shelton joked to ET about struggling to give up his Sexiest Man Alive title.

"Can I be honest? I feel like when I gave up my crown, sexy ended,” he joked. “It just ended in the world. So until I get it back, it doesn’t exist anymore."

