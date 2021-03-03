Michael B. Jordan Cradles Lauren London’s ‘Baby Bump’ In New ‘Without Remorse’ Trailer

Do not mess with Michael B. Jordan and his family. The actor stars as elite Navy SEAL Chief John Kelly in Amazon Prime Video's new action-suspense film, Without Remorse.

A new trailer for the Stefano Sollima-directed flick dropped on Wednesday, which shows Jordan's character, John Clark, kissing and cuddling up with Lauren London, who portrays his pregnant wife. Without Remorse follows John Clark as he uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his wife.

Pursuing the assassins at all costs, he joins forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell) to expose "a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war." Brett Gelman, Cam Gigandet and Guy Pearce also co-star.

Jordan recently opened up about losing his real-life friend, Chadwick Boseman, and what their friendship meant to him.

"Our relationship was a very personal one and had a lot of great moments -- some that I couldn't fully appreciate and fully understand until now," he said in Vanity Fair's s 27th Annual Hollywood Issue. "I wish I had more time to have our relationship evolve, and grow, and become closer and stronger. We got a concentrated dose of Chadwick. He did more in his 43 years of life than most people have done in a lifetime. And he was here for the time he was supposed to be here, and he had his impact, and his legacy. That was clear with the abundance of love that he has gotten from people all over the world."

"There are generations of kids coming up that look to him," he continued. "It's incredible. And losing him was…Yeah, man, it hurt. It hurt a lot. That's probably what made me cry the most this year."

Without Remorse will be available on Amazon Prime Video on April 30.