Melanie Griffith Celebrates 63rd Birthday With FaceTimes From Her Ex-Husbands and Kids

Melanie Griffith is enjoying the birthday love! The Oscar-nominated actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share some details from her special 63rd birthday celebration.

Posing in front of a giant "Happy Birthday" sign with balloons at her front gate, Griffith wore jean shorts and a striped top while smiling for the camera.

"I woke up this morning, my 63rd Birthday morning, to this beautiful Happy Birthday on my gate. But I had no idea who did it!!!" she wrote.

She revealed that two of her friends, Eli and Kevin, secretly put up the decorations in the night, sending her security footage photos of themselves in masks putting up the birthday flare.

"I love all of my friends so much. I’ve gotten flowers and gifts and sweet texts and FaceTimes from my children, my ex-husbands and sooo many dear friends," Griffith wrote. "I am so grateful to all of you!! Thank you for thinking of me and showing me so much love!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."

Griffith has three famous ex-husbands whom she still stays in contact with -- actors Steven Bauer, Don Johnson, and Antonio Banderas. Last month, Griffith shared throwback intimate photos of her exes on Instagram.

Back in 2018, Banderas opened up to ET about Griffith's skin cancer battle, praising his ex.

"I will love that woman until the day I die," he said at the time. "We're going to see each other this week because she's still my family."

On Monday, Banderas had his 60th birthday and announced on social media that he'd tested positive for coronavirus.

"I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet," he wrote.

