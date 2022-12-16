Meghann Fahy Confirms 'Something Sexual' Happened Between 'White Lotus' Characters Daphne and Ethan

Meghann Fahy is offering juicy details about what happened between White Lotus characters, Daphne, and Ethan (Will Sharpe) after they slipped off together and seemingly exacted revenge on their cheating spouses in the season 2 finale.

In a Q&A with Variety following the explosive conclusion of the hit HBO show, Fahy confirms that Daphne and Ethan did, in fact, embark on a "sexual" rendezvous, this after Ethan tells her he thinks his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), hooked up with her husband, Cameron (Theo James).

Fans will recall Fahy took the news rather well, considering what she had just heard. After taking it all in, Daphne invites Ethan to a remote island and fires away seductive looks, hinting at what just might be going down. While it's never revealed in the show what happened between Daphne and Ethan -- the scene is left for interpretation -- Fahy now confirms Daphne and Ethan hooked up.

"I definitely think something happened. I don't know what exactly happened, but I do know that it was something," she begins telling Variety when asked what happened between them. "Honestly, in that moment, I think Daphne just saw this broken man and wanted to do something to make him feel more empowered in her own strange way. I really don’t think that she led him there to get back at Cameron or Harper."

She continued, "Someone said something really interesting the other day, which was like, do you think that part of Daphne’s sadness comes from her betrayal from Harper? I was like, totally. I think she’s been through this with Cameron who knows how many times, but I think she really thought that Harper was maybe her friend, or wanted her to be. She has that vulnerable moment in Episode 3 where they’re in Noto, and she talks about how she has a hard time keeping female friends and stuff. So, I do think that was part of the experience of it but yeah, I don’t know that I can say exactly what happened, but I think definitely something sexual for sure."

For what it's worth, Sharpe also weighed in on what he thinks went down with Daphne and Ethan. While he told Variety that it's "open to interpretation," he also added that he feels that "whatever happened, in a literal sense, that moment between them is definitely a moment of connection" and "a moment of intimacy."

The season 2 finale also revealed that fan favorite Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) met her demise in Sicily. The signs were everywhere that this was bound to happen, if you knew where to look.