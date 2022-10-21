Meghan Trainor's 1-Year-Old Son Makes an Adorable Appearance at Mom's Performance

Meghan Trainor, working mom! The singer spoke to the hosts of Today on Friday about how motherhood pushes her to focus on the legacy of her music -- and she brought 1-year-old Riley along for the ride.

"Everything is much more important," she said ahead of her performance with Riley and her husband, Daryl Sabara, in the audience. "Every song is much more important. I think of him -- when he's 10 years old,he's going to hear these songs and I want him to be proud."

Little Riley waved his hands from his dad's arms in the crowd, wearing protective headphones and clutching a toy car. "I look at him and I'm like, 'Oh, I need three more,' you know? You just want more of him," she said.

Trainor's newest album, Takin' It Back, is out now and was largely inspired by Riley. "It means so much, I hope everyone gets a chance to listen to the whole album," she said. "It's finally out and there's a special song on there called 'Superwoman' for my mommas, my working mommas."

In terms of wanting more, the couple has big plans. "I would love twins," Trainor told Romper last month. "A two-for-one deal."

She added that they've talked about turning their attic into a schoolroom for Riley and any future kids they'll add to the family.

"I want to hire a preschool teacher that will be able to teach emotions," she said of her dreams for a homeschooling experience. "How to handle it when you want to freak out and scream, because they don't usually do that."