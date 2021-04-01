Meghan McCain Shares Rare Pics of 3-Month-Old Daughter as She Returns to Work on 'The View'

Meghan McCain is giving her fans a look at her adorable daughter, Liberty, as she heads back to work on The View.

McCain and her husband, conservative writer Ben Domenech, welcomed Liberty in September. On Monday, she Instagrammed a sweet picture of their daughter sporting a white onesie reading, "3 months." More pictures she shared included her holding Liberty in front of their Christmas tree in pajamas, and one of Liberty playing on her tummy. Previously, McCain had not shown her daughter's face in social media posts.

"Someone wanted to see me? 🗽♥️" she captioned the photos.

On Monday, 36-year-old McCain talked about becoming a mother as she returned to her co-hosting duties on The View with fellow hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar. She said that Liberty reminded her of both her father, the late John McCain, and herself.

"Motherhood's insane," she said. "Motherhood, I think as everyone knows, was not a simple journey for me and just being with her is like, the way I've heard described is like taking Ecstasy. It's just amazing and I've been in this, like, bubble of love and baby time and she's just perfect and it feels like having a little piece of my dad back. It's amazing, and Ben and I are so in love. She's so feisty, she's a wildcat. I mean, surprise, surprise, she's my daughter."

Our @MeghanMcCain shares photos of her three-month-old daughter Liberty Sage for the first time on @TheView! 😍



McCain announced she was pregnant in March, nine months after she experienced a devastating miscarriage. After giving birth in September, she has given updates on her daughter. Last month, McCain gushed, "I am not a poet nor an artists - so I cannot fully express the ecstasy of motherhood. However, I will say having a daughter answers every existential and ontological question a human being confronts in this wild life. Ben and I have been so indescribably blessed and experienced nothing but an embarrassment of bliss since having Liberty."