Meghan Markle's First Spotify Podcast Series, 'Archetypes,' to Examine Stereotypes About Women

Meghan Markle is adding podcast host to her already impressive resume. On Thursday, Spotify announced the release of Archetypes, the first podcast series made in collaboration with Archewell Audio -- the audio-first production company founded by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- as a part of their multi-year partnership.

Slated to launch this summer, Archetypes will "investigate the labels that try to hold women back." Throughout the series, Markle will have candid conversations with historians and experts to uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives.

"This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us," Markle says in a teaser released Thursday, addressing the common stereotypes that have historically generalized women through the lens of popular culture and media. "But where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?"

"This is Archetypes -- the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," she adds. "I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I’ll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."

Although Archetypes is the first series from the couple's exclusive multi-year deal with Spotify, they've previously released a Holiday Special on Spotify with guests Stacey Abrams, José Andrés, James Corden, Elton John, Naomi Osaka and Tyler Perry.

The December 2020 special focused on what's helped people get through the hardships of the year. It also ended with a surprise audio message from the couple's son, Archie.

"Happy New Year!" he said, followed by the cheering of his parents.