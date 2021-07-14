Meghan Markle to Executive Produce New Animated Series for Netflix

Meghan Markle has put her Hollywood hat back on. The Duchess of Sussex will executive produce a new animated series she created called Pearl, Netflix announced on Wednesday.

The series, which is being developed by Archewell Productions, will center on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.

Meghan will executive produce alongside David Furnish (Rocketman, Gnomeo & Juliet), Carolyn Soper (Sherlock Gnomes, Tangled), and Emmy-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus (I'll Be Gone in the Dark, What Happened, Miss Simone?), and Dan Cogan (Icarus, The Apollo). Amanda Rynda (DC Super Hero Girls, The Loud House) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges," Meghan said in a statement. "I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

Pearl is the first animated series from Archewell Productions. The Meghan and Prince Harry-founded production company's first Netflix project, Heart of Invictus, was announced in April. That docuseries, produced in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation, will showcase powerful stories of resilience and hope from competitors on their journey to Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022.

The explosive sitdown marked Harry and Meghan's first interview since leaving the royal family, and was seen by over 49.1 million viewers worldwide when it debuted in March. During the sit-down, the couple detailed the ins and outs of key moments in their marriage, as well as their decision to step back as senior royals and move the United States.

See more in the video below.