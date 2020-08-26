Meghan Markle Says She's Glad to Be Home 'For So Many Reasons' in Backyard Chat With Gloria Steinem

Meghan Markle has settled into her new Santa Barbara, California, home with Prince Harry, and now she's getting to work. The former Suits star recently sat down with Gloria Steinem for a "historic backyard chat," according to a preview shared by MAKERS Women on Tuesday.

ET has learned that the video of Markle and Steinem's discussion was shot last weekend in Santa Barbara. In the preview (the full Q&A will be released Wednesday), Steinem begins by offering the Duchess of Sussex a warm "welcome home."

"I'm so glad that you're home," she says, to which Markle replies, "Thank you. Me too, for so many reasons."

Markle's two dogs -- Guy and Pula -- make an appearance during the chat, to which Steinem jokes they "want to be on camera." The women laugh together, but also tackle important issues, like the power of voting.

"People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now," Markle tells Steinem.

"If you don't vote, you don't exist," the legendary political activist replies. "It is the only place we're all equal, the voting booth."

"What worries me the most are young people, who I understand are the least likely to vote, and I can understand the feeling that they don't think they have an impact," Steinem continues. "Yet, it's more important for them to vote than anyone else because they're going to be alive long after I am, and they're going to be suffering the consequences."

Markle recently teamed up with Michelle Obama's When We All Vote and participated in the United State of Women's virtual "Couch Party" to encourage people to vote. See more in the video below.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.