Meghan Markle Pauses New Podcast Episodes In Light of Queen Elizabeth's Death: Report

Meghan Markle and Spotify are hitting pause on upcoming episodes of Archetypes, following the death of Queen Elizabeth according to a report from People.

The podcast premiered last month and debuted on the top charts in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Archetypes releases new episodes every Tuesday. So far, the Duchess of Sussex has had conversations with Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling.

Additional guests scheduled to appear are Constance Wu, Issa Rae, Lisa Ling, Margaret Cho and Ziwe.

Markle is currently by her husband’s side in the U.K. as they mourn the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Chris Jackson/ WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Saturday, Markle and Prince Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middleton outside of Windsor Castle, where they viewed floral tributes left by well-wishers. William and Kate, who are now the Prince and Princess of Wales, were already scheduled to appear.

After looking at the tributes, the Fab Four did a surprise walkabout, where they greeted mourners.

James Whatling/MEGA

ET learned William, who earlier in the day released a statement on Elizabeth's death, reached out to Harry about an hour before the moment and asked if Harry and Meghan would like to join him and Kate.

What's more, a source tells ET that the Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.

According to reports, both couples are staying at Windsor Castle. A source tells ET that "the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to remain in the U.K. for now." No word on whether Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will attend the queen's funeral.