Meghan Markle Calls 'Incomparable' Ruth Bader Ginsburg a 'True Inspiration'

Meghan Markle is remembering the "incomparable" Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg died on Friday at the age of 87, after a battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The Duchess of Sussex called the "Justice of courage" a "true inspiration," in a statement given to ET.

"With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a Justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction," Markle stated. "She has been a true inspiration to me since I was a girl. Honor her, remember her, act for her."

Ginsburg's death came after she was hospitalized in July, and later confirmed to have undergone treatment for cancer.

Felicity Jones, who portrayed Ginsburg in the 2018 biographical drama On the Basis of Sex, also released a statement to ET, saying that the justice "gave us hope."

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice - a responsibility she did not wear lightly," the British actress expressed. "She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply."

While talking to ET in December 2018, Jones said the late Ginsburg, "Was just charming, very welcoming," and joked she "couldn't take her eyes off [co-star] Armie [Hammer]."

A fighter until the very end, Ginsberg's last wish was that President Donald Trump wouldn't have the opportunity to replace her before the election. According to NPR, days before her death, Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter, Clara Spera. "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," she told Spera.

Ginsburg is survived by her two children, James and Jane, three grandchildren and a great-grandchild.