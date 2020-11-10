Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Malala Yousafzai for Discussion on International Day of the Girl

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating International Day of the Girl with Malala Yousafzai. The couple joined the activist for a video call on Sunday, where they discussed the barriers preventing 130 million girls from going to school.

Supporting women and girls is a cause close to Meghan's heart. "When young girls have access to education, everyone wins and everyone succeeds," the former Suits star said. "It just opens the door for societal success at the highest level."

“It’s not just robbing a society of the cultural richness that comes with educating young girls," Meghan continued. "It’s also robbing these young girls of childhood.”

Harry, meanwhile, touched on how he had taken his education "for granted." "It is a privilege but every single person, every single young person across the world needs an education," he said.

"To know there are 113 million girls out of education, the numbers only going to go up -- it worries me and probably worried all of us, the effect of that [a lack of education for women] has not only on the family but also on society as well," he added.

Harry also discussed the impact education can have on climate change, sharing how education can help open economic doors.

"So much is at stake when we don’t give a young woman the opportunity to learn and to get an education," Meghan chimed in.

The couple also opened up about their life at home in Santa Barbara with their young son, Archie. Meghan said they were raising the 1-year-old "in a way where everything about his nourishment is about educational substance and how you can learn and how you can grow."

"We were both there for Archie's first steps, his first run, his first fall, everything," Harry gushed.

"It's just fantastic and in so many ways we are fortunate to have this time to watch him grow. In the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more externally and we'd have missed a lot of those moments," Meghan agreed.

"These are really special moments," Harry said, "but we have been working really, really hard."

