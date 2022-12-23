Megan Thee Stallion's Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Releases Statement Amid Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend, rapper Pardison Fontaine, is speaking out about inequality women face when it comes to speaking their truth to the public.

Amid the ongoing legal drama with Tory Lanez -- who is on trial and accused of shooting Megan in the feet after a pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner in July 2020 -- Fontaine took to his Instagram story on Thursday to share a powerful message about the challenges women face in the legal system and the court of public opinion.

"To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you," Fontaine wrote. "When you do find the courage to speak up .. it seems you will be ridiculed."

"Your credibility will [be] questioned .. your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass," he continued. "In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public."

"To any one with a daughter Sister mother niece or aunt, I pray for their protection," he concluded. "I pray for their covering .. I wouldn't wish this on anyone."

Pardison Fontaine/Instagram

The 27-year-old "Savage" artist has been at the center of a maelstrom since coming forward with her allegations against Lanez in August 2020.

Lanez was officially charged in October 2020 with a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for the personal use of a firearm. Lanez -- whose real name is Daystar Peterson -- pleaded not guilty to the charges, previously saying that "the truth will come out."

Since Megan came forward, the case has played out on social media and even in music released by rappers not involved in the conflict. On his album, Daystar, released in 2020, more than two months after the encounter, Lanez refuted Megan's allegations on the album's first track, "Money Over Fallouts," claiming that Megan and her team are trying to frame him.

On the other hand, Megan has called out false reporting, dealt with Lanez allegedly fabricating emails from her label for press and suffered intense victim-blaming from the shooting incident.

The trial against Lanez began on Dec. 12. Shortly after, Megan took the stand to testify against Lanez, and got emotional during her testimony, while facing Lanez in the courtroom.

The defense made its closing arguments on Dec. 22, and the 12 jurors went sent back to the jury room to deliberate on a verdict. After three hours of deliberations, the jury was unable to come to a consensus and will return Friday to continue deliberations.

