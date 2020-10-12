Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Makeup-Free Selfie

We would like Megan Thee Stallion's skincare routine stat! The "Savage" rapper shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram on Tuesday -- proving she's just as stunning bare faced as she is all glammed up.

Meg casually lounged in her backyard in the snap, with her hair resting over one of her shoulders. She captioned the pic with a simple sun emoji, but her fans and followers had a lot more to say about it.

The rapper's famous friends couldn't help but comment on the gorgeous shot. "Isn’t she lovely !" Keke Palmer marveled. "Que guapa," Rosalia commented, which translates to "how beautiful."

Jordyn Woods, meanwhile, shared three heart-eye emoji.

While we anxiously await details on how exactly Megan keeps her skin so stunning, for now, the GRAMMY-nominated artist has a lot on her plate.

In a recent interview with ET, the Texas native opened up about balancing her music career with her new fashion line for Fashion Nova -- and earning her college degree in health administration. She's still projected to graduate in 2021.

"I have to finish everything I start. I'm not a quitter," Megan said. "What I'm studying is something I'm genuinely passionate about. My grandmother was a teacher; she definitely always pushes me to finish school. When my mother was still alive, she definitely was pushing me to finish college, so I'm definitely going to do it for those two. But I want to open up the assisted living facilities, like I said, and I just have to see this through, cause I really want to see myself accomplish that."

