Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Graphic Photos of Her Feet After Shooting Incident

Megan Thee Stallion is revealing some of the graphic photos from her shooting incident last month.

The 25-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday, clapping back at the haters who seem to believe the story is fabricated. In a since-deleted post, Megan shared two close-up pics of her feet that appear to have been taken shortly after the incident. The "WAP" rapper had to undergo surgery to remove the bullet fragments from her feet.

"Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y'all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the s**t YALL make up," Megan captioned it. "I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK."

"Why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y'all so upset that I don't wanna be in the bed sad ? Why y'all upset that I can walk?" she asked. "I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate 'WAP' going number 1... I usually don't address internet bulls**t but y'all people are so sick!"

GRAPHIC IMAGE: #MeganTheeStallion shares a photo of her foot injury and speaks her truth about her recovery! 💯🙏🏽💯 Continuing to send you all the best Meg! ✨ pic.twitter.com/mPNDEvU7X7 — Power 106 (@Power106LA) August 19, 2020

Megan concluded the post by saying, "God was really watching over me and I'm healing so well."

"Sorry I'm not as sad and miserable as a lot of y'all lol," she added. "But ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION."

Additionally on Wednesday, a rep for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office tells ET they are reviewing a potential charge of felony assault with a firearm against Daystar Peterson, whose artist name is Tory Lanez, in a case in which Megan claimed she was shot. On July 24, the DA's office asked LAPD for further investigation before making a filing decision.

Earlier this month, Megan opened up about the painful emotions she felt following the shooting (which also led to rapper Tory Lanez getting arrested on a felony charge) in an Instagram Live Q&A.

"I felt, like, really crazy," she responded, when asked by a fan, "What did you feel after getting shot?" "I felt like, why did I get shot? Like, what did I do? It was insane. But s**t was crazy, and I feel like some people think that it's funny, and I feel like some people think that it's a joke, and I feel like some people think that they're saying it to get to me. But I'm not ashamed of who I am, and I'm not ashamed of what I've been through, and I'm not scared to say anything about anything."

"It's not fun, b**ch," she continued. "I don't understand. I just felt very betrayed by a friend. I felt very betrayed by all my friends. I felt very shocked, very scared. But the one thing that y'all need to know about me is, I'm not a person who is able to be down for a long time. ... I don't like to be victimized. I don't like to feel like, 'Oh my god, Megan, something's wrong.' I like to be upbeat. I like to be happy."

